Football: Germany keep falling in Fifa rankings as Belgium stay top, Singapore gain five places to 157

ZURICH (AP) - Germany dropped one place to No. 16 in the latest Fifa men's football world rankings, which are still led by Belgium.

As the 11th highest-ranked European team, the 2014 World Cup winners, who were top of the pile as recently as July 2017, risk being in the second-seeded pot and getting a tougher opponent when qualifying groups for the 2022 World Cup are drawn, likely next year.

Germany lost a 2020 European Championships qualifier this month to the Netherlands, who rise three places to No. 13. Italy also move above Germany to No. 15.

Singapore meanwhile, rose five spots to 157th after kicking off their 2022 World Cup cum 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers with two good results at home - drawing 2-2 with 137th-ranked Yemen before edging out Palestine, who are 101st, 2-1.

This puts the Lions at their joint-highest position in more than two years. They are 32nd in Asia and fifth in Asean - below Vietnam (99th), Thailand (114th), the Philippines (127th), Myanmar (145th) but one spot above Malaysia.

Belgium are followed by France, the World Cup holders, who trade places with No. 3 Brazil.

England stay at No. 4 and European champions Portugal rise one place to No. 5, while Uruguay, Spain, Croatia, Colombia and Argentina complete the top 10.

Mexico lead the Concacaf nations at No. 12, and the United States rise one to No. 21.

Senegal are Africa's best at No. 20, while Iran at No. 23 top the Asian confederation teams.