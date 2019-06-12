Football: Germany crush Estonia 8-0, Northern Ireland earn late win in Euro 2020

MAINZ, Germany (REUTERS) - Germany scored five times in 27 minutes in the first half to crush Estonia 8-0 on Tuesday (June 11) and make it three wins in three Euro 2020 Group C qualifiers.

The Germans are now on nine points, three behind group leaders Northern Ireland, who have four wins from four but needed an 86th minute winner by Paddy McNair to edge past hosts Belarus 1-0.

Marco Reus and Serge Gnabry scored two goals each and Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Guendogan, Timo Werner and Leroy Sane were also on target for Germany in a completely one-sided encounter.

The Germans are looking to rebuild after their woeful World Cup first round exit last year along with their Nations League relegation.