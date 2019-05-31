Football: Germany coach Joachim Low treated in hospital after accident but no surgery needed

BERLIN (AFP) - Germany coach Joachim Low has been taken to hospital after suffering an injury while exercising, and will miss upcoming games against Belarus and Estonia, the German Football Association (DFB) said on Friday (May 31).

In a statement, the DFB confirmed that Low was receiving treatment for a crushed artery and would not be in the dugout for the upcoming internationals.

Bild newspaper reported that he had checked into the university clinic in Freiburg with circulatory problems after dropping a dumb-bell on himself several weeks ago, but said that he had not undergone an operation.

"I feel better, but I just have to look after myself for a few weeks," said Low in a statement.

"I am in constant contact with my coaching team and I will be speaking to them on the phone around the two games."

The DFB confirmed that assistant coach Marcus Sorg would take over managerial duties in the European Championship qualifiers, with support from goalkeeping coach Andy Kopke and national team director Oliver Bierhoff.

"The most important thing is that Jogi is back to full fitness in a few days," said Bierhoff.

"Even though I can tell he wants to be back on the training pitch, he is right to take care of himself."

"Marcus Sorg and Andy Kopke know the drill and the team very well, and they will discuss everything with Jogi anyway."

The German squad will assemble in the Dutch town of Venlo on Sunday before facing Belarus in Borisov on June 8 and Estonia in Mainz on June 11.