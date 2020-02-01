Football: German league leaders Leipzig sign Angelino on loan from Man City

BERLIN (AFP) - Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig on Friday (Jan 31) signed Spanish left-back Angelino on loan from Manchester City for the rest of the season.

Having missed out on signing Germany defender Robin Koch from Bundesliga rivals Freiburg, Leipzig turned to Angelino, 23, who has struggled for game-time at Manchester City this season.

"We are looking forward to having some reinforcement in defence," said Leipzig on their website before the transfer window closed.

The former Spain Under-21 international moved from PSV Eindhoven to Manchester City before the season started for €12 million (S$18 million).

However, he has made only a handful of starts this season.