Football: Geoffrey Kondogbia skewers Valencia president Anil Murthy, 'furious' club plan to fine midfielder for IG outburst

MADRID (XINHUA) - Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia has launched an extraordinary attack on club president Anil Murthy to further deepen the sense of crisis at the La Liga club.

The international break was a tense time in Valencia after the transfer window closed with the club failing to make any new signings after key players such as Dani Parejo, Francis Coquelin, Ezequiel Garay and Spanish internationals Rodrigo Moreno and Ferran Torres all left over the summer.

Coach Javi Gracia, who was only arrived in July, threatened to resign in protest at the lack of new arrivals and only stayed after the club said he would have to pay €3 million (S$4.7 million) in compensation if he walked out of his job.

While the Spanish transfer window has closed, Kondogbia may still move as Atletico Madrid have been given a month to find a replacement for Thomas Partey because the Ghana midfielder unilaterally departed for Arsenal after the Gunners triggered his €45 million release clause.

However, Valencia have reportedly rejected Atletico's overtures, referring to his €30 million release clause, which the Madrid club are unwilling to pay.

Kondogbia, who is reportedly keen to leave the Mestalla for the Wanda Metropolitano and has already agreed personal terms, has been left irate at the impasse, posting an Instagram story video that took aim at Murthy and Singaporean billionaire owner Peter Lim.

"After destroying an ambitious project, you have to trick your coach and finally me. Thank you Anil Murthy," wrote the 27-year-old in a message that will only serve to heighten the tension ahead of Valencia's weekend game away to local rivals Villarreal.

Kondogbia has not trained much this week due to "muscle problems" and may not be fit to face Villarreal which strengthened its squad with the bargain basement signings of both Parejo and Coquelin this summer.

However, Gracia is desperate for the Central African international to stay and play for him.

While the Daily Mail reported that Valencia are "furious" with his public outburst and are planning to fine Kondogbia as he "breached internal regulations".

However, such is his importance at the club that the Los Che hierarchy are not expected to drop him from the first-team squad.