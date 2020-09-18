Football: Gareth Bale arrives back in Britain ahead of Tottenham move

LONDON (REUTERS) - Gareth Bale arrived at Luton Airport near London on Friday (Sept 18) to complete his imminent return to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Wales forward, who left English Premier League side Spurs to join Real Madrid for a then-world record €100 million (S$161 million) in 2013, is expected to be unveiled later on Friday.

Sky Sports footage showed Bale stepping off a private jet owned by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon was also on the plane and is also set to join the London club.

Bale, 31, is expected to join initially on loan.

He originally joined Tottenham from Southampton in 2007 and, after initially struggling to make his mark, evolved into one of the club's greatest players, scoring 56 goals and providing 58 assists in more than 200 appearances.

After joining Real, he won four Champions League and two La Liga titles but has fallen out of favour with current coach Zinedine Zidane.