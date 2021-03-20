Football: Fulham squander chance to escape bottom three

LONDON (REUTERS) - Fulham's Premier League survival hopes suffered a damaging blow as a 2-1 home defeat by Leeds United on Friday (March 19) left them in the relegation zone with games running out.

Scott Parker's side would have climbed out of the bottom three with a win but goals by Patrick Bamford and Raphinha earned Leeds the points at Craven Cottage.

Joachim Andersen had cancelled out Bamford's goal before halftime but the visitors were the better side and thoroughly deserved a victory that moved them into 11th place.

Fulham's failure will come as a huge relief for fourth-bottom Newcastle United who would have slipped into the drop zone had the London side managed a victory.

Parker's team remain on 26 points from 30 games while Newcastle, who play at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, are two points better off having played two fewer games.