Football: French Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 matches until April 15 to be played in empty stadiums

PARIS (REUTERS) - All Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 football matches until April 15 will be played without spectators amid the coronavirus outbreak, the French League (LFP) said on Tuesday (March 10).

France on Sunday banned gatherings of more than 1,000 in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected over 1,400 and killed 30.

"This decision is in strict application of the ministerial order published on March 10," the LFP wrote in a statement.

French authorities had already said that Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League last-16 return leg against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday would be played behind closed doors as the spread of the coronavirus is taking its toll on European football.

All Serie A matches in Italy, the world's second most-affected country with coronavirus, have been suspended until April 3 and La Liga games in Spain will be played behind closed doors for at least two weeks.

Lille hosted Lyon in front of over 40,000 fans on Sunday but RC Lens's Ligue 2 home game against Orleans on Monday was played in an empty stadium.