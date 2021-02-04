Football: Forward Dembele is La Liga leaders Atletico's fourth player to catch the coronavirus

(REUTERS) - Atletico Madrid's on-loan French forward Moussa Dembele has tested positive for Covid-19, making him the Spanish side's fourth player affected by the coronavirus in the last week, the La Liga leaders said on Thursday (Feb 4).

Dembele, who completed a loan switch to Atletico from French Ligue 1 side Lyon last month, joins fellow forward Joao Felix, defender Mario Hermoso and winger Yannick Carrasco in contracting the virus.

The 24-year-old is isolating at home in line with the league's protocol, Atletico added. The four players will now miss Monday's home game with Celta Vigo.

Atletico have 50 points from 19 games and hold a 10-point advantage at the top of the standings over closest title rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid with a match in hand.

Victory would be their 10th in a row in La Liga, and they are on course to beat their highest-ever points tally of 90.

The Catalans, who visit Real Betis on Sunday, are on a 10-game unbeaten league run which started in December. They also scraped into the Copa del Rey semi-finals with an 5-3 extra-time victory over Granada on Wednesday.

Third-placed Real travel to bottom side Huesca on Saturday looking to recover from last weekend's shock 2-1 home defeat by mid-table Levante.

They welcome back captain Sergio Ramos, who has missed the last three games, for the trip north but Eden Hazard misses out with a thigh problem and is set to be out for up to six weeks .