Football: Former United midfielder Mata joins Galatasaray on two-year deal

LONDON- Turkish football powerhouse Galatasaray said the club have signed former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata on a two-year contract for €1.9 million (S$2.7 million).

The second year of the former Spain international's contract will be optional, Galatasaray said on Thursday.

Mata, 34, moved to United from Chelsea in January 2014 and made 285 appearances, winning the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League during an eight-year spell.

A skilful playmaker, Mata managed 51 goals and 47 assists for United but failed to consistently replicate the form that made him an indispensable part of Chelsea's attacking set-up.

The Turkish Super Lig side also announced that they have taken Argentinian striker Mauro Icardi from Paris Saint-Germain on loan for the 2022-23 season.

Galatasaray also signed Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira last month on a four-year contract from Arsenal. REUTERS