Football: Former Thai league deputy CEO Tan set to join Unleash the Roar! task force

SINGAPORE - The Unleash the Roar! national project aimed at lifting Singapore football standards with the goal of getting the Lions to the 2034 World Cup is set to unveil its first major signing in former Thai League chief executive and director of club licensing Benjamin Tan.

On Sunday (May 2), the 44-year-old Singaporean, who is also a Fifa and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) licensing consultant and match commissioner, posted on social media that he had called time on his stint in Thailand after five years.