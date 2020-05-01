Football: Former Spurs defender Kieran Trippier charged over betting breach

LONDON (REUTERS) - Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier faces a Football Association misconduct charge after a breach of gambling rules, English football's governing body said on Friday (May 1).

An FA statement said that the England international had been charged in relation to breaches of Rule E8(1)(a)(ii) and Rule E8(1)(b).

It did not clarify what the breach entailed but that it had occurred in July 2019, around the time that he joined Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Primera Liga for a reported £20 million (S$35.5 million).

The 29-year-old, who played for Premier League side Tottenham in last season's Champions League final in Madrid, has until May 18 to provide a response.

Rule E8(1)(b) states that a participant must not provide to any person, any information relating to football which the participant has obtained by virtue of his or her position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time.