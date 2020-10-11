Football: Former Manchester United favourite and Inter Milan full-back Ashley Young down with Covid-19

Ashley Young joined Inter from Manchester United in January.
MILAN (AFP) - Inter Milan full-back Ashley Young has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Italian Serie A team confirmed on Sunday (Oct 11).

"Ashley Young tested positive for Covid-19 following the tests carried out yesterday (Saturday) at Appiano Gentile," the club said in a statement. "The English player is already in quarantine at home."

Former Watford and Aston Villa player Young joined Inter from Manchester United in January.

The 35-year-old becomes the sixth player to test positive at the club after midfielders Radja Nainggolan and Roberto Gagliardini, defender Milan Skriniar, Italy under-21 international Alessandro Bastoni and goalkeeper Ionut Radu.

Serie A runners-up Inter Milan next meet city rivals AC Milan on Oct 17.

 
 
 

