Football: Former France striker Thierry Henry named Monaco coach on three-year deal

PARIS (REUTERS) - Former France striker Thierry Henry has been appointed AS Monaco coach on a three-year deal to replace Leonado Jardim who was sacked on Thursday, the Ligue 1 club announced on Saturday (Oct 13).

It is the Frenchman's first role in management.

Henry, 41, started out playing for Monaco, making 105 appearances and scoring 20 goals from 1994 to 1999. He went on to enjoy a stellar club career with Arsenal where he won two FA Cups and two league titles and became the club's record goalscorer with 228 goals in all competitions.

“First of all, I thank AS Monaco for giving me the opportunity to coach the team of this club which is so special to me,” Henry said.

“I am very happy to come back to AS Monaco and extremely determined to meet the challenges ahead. I can not wait to meet the players to start working together.”

He had been working as assistant coach for the Belgian national team, including during the 2018 World Cup when Belgium reached the semi-finals.

Henry's first task will be to turn around a stumbling Monaco side in 18th place in Ligue 1 after just one win from their opening nine matches.

“(Henry’s) knowledge of football, his passion for the game, his high standards and his commitment to our colours make his nomination a reality,” said Monaco’s chief executive Vadim Vasilyev.

“Thierry is both aware of the task ahead and eager to start his new job. He can count on our trust and all our support to bring a new dynamic to the team and carry out the mission.”