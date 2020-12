PARIS (REUTERS) - Former France football manager Gerard Houllier, who also managed Olympique Lyonnais, Paris St-Germain and Liverpool, has died, local media reported on Monday (Dec 14).

RMC sport and sports daily L'Equipe said he died aged 73 after having a heart operation in Paris.

Houllier took the Reds to a Cup treble of the League Cup, the FA Cup and the Uefa Cup in the 2000-01 season.