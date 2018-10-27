Football: Former England manager Glenn Hoddle in hospital after falling 'seriously ill'

LONDON (AFP) - Former England manager Glenn Hoddle has been hospitalised after being taken ill on his 61st birthday on Saturday (Oct 27).

Hoddle fell ill shortly after he began his punditry duties on BT Sport.

BT presenter Jake Humphrey said Hoddle was "taken seriously ill at the BT Sport studio this morning".

He added on social media: "Everyone of us is right with you Glenn, sending love and strength."

Tottenham Hotspur, the club where Hoddle starred as a super-talented midfielder winning two FA Cups and a UEFA Cup and went on to manage, tweeted their support.

"Everybody at the Club sends their best wishes to @GlennHoddle for a full and speedy recovery after he was taken ill this morning."

Chelsea - who Hoddle also managed and took to the 1994 FA Cup final - tweeted a message of solidarity.

"Our thoughts are with former Blues boss Glenn Hoddle who has been taken seriously ill on his 61st birthday. We're right with you Glenn."

Everybody at the Club sends their best wishes to @GlennHoddle for a full and speedy recovery after he was taken ill this morning. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 27, 2018

Our friend & colleague Glenn Hoddle was taken seriously ill at the BT Sport studio this morning.



For that reason there will be no @btsportscore - but we will be live as usual for the 5.30 ko at Leicester.



Everyone of us is right with you Glenn, sending love & strength ❤️ — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) October 27, 2018

Hugely worrying news that Glenn Hoddle collapsed at the BT studios earlier. Thoughts are with him and his family. Come on Glenn. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 27, 2018

Our thoughts are with former Blues boss Glenn Hoddle, who has been taken seriously ill on his 61st birthday. We’re right with you, Glenn. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Ao4GCaqmFX — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 27, 2018

Former England great Gary Lineker - who along with Hoddle was a pivotal player in England's 1986 World Cup finals campaign where they reached the quarter-finals - chipped in with his own message.

"Hugely worrying news that Glenn Hoddle collapsed at the BT studios earlier. Thoughts are with him and his family. Come on, Glenn."

Hoddle, capped 53 times for England, was considered to be one of the best players of his generation.

After Spurs he also played for Monaco - playing alongside present Leicester City manager Claude Puel and with whom he lifted the 1988 Ligue 1 title - Swindon and Chelsea.

Hoddle went on to manage England after spells in charge of Swindon and Chelsea and took them to the 1998 World Cup finals where they reached the second round bowing out on penalties to Argentina.

He lost his job the following year after controversial remarks he made suggesting disabled people were paying the price for sins in past lives in an interview with The Times - the remarks all the stranger as he was an ardent fundraiser for disabled peoples charities.

Aside from his beloved Spurs he also managed Southampton and then finally Wolverhampton Wanderers but since he left them in 2006 he has steadily built up a reputation as a respected pundit.