Football: Former AFC general secretary Peter Velappan dies at age 83, hailed as 'an architect' for Asian football

SINGAPORE - When the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup kicks off for its 12th edition in November, a man key to the birth to the biennial regional tournament will not be around to witness the action.

Peter Velappan, the former Asian Football Confederation (AFC) general secretary from 1978 to 2007, died on Saturday morning (Oct 20) at the age of 83.

The Malaysian is warmly remembered for his passion in developing the sport across Asia.

AFC president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa has hailed the late administrator as "one of the most important architects of growing the game in Asia".

Velappan was so supportive of growing the game that he would help competitions not hatched by the AFC, as long as it would popularise football.

Veteran public relations practitioner Rose Tan, whose client was Tiger Beer back in 1996, remembered: "Tiger Beer wanted to get involved in football and Peter was one of the key persons who helped create the Tiger Cup (now known as the AFF Suzuki Cup).

"I called Peter on a Tuesday and, by Friday, he had sent marketing specialists to meet me and we worked on a proposal over the weekend. That was accepted by Tiger Beer and the tournament was born. Peter was always supportive of any football activity that can engage the public.

"He is a very humble man despite his high position. He was a very good family man, an excellent football administrator and a man of integrity."

Velappan is the AFC's longest serving general secretary with 29 years in office.

Born in a rubber plantation in Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, he became an English and Literature teacher in Seremban before joining the AFC in 1954.

He was also the team manager of the Malaysian national side that played in the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Under his watch, Velappan also oversaw the entry of many new member associations into the AFC fold and he was coordination director of the organising committee of the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea.

Shaikh Salman said in a statement: "Peter served Asian football with passion and professionalism and the news of his passing will shock and sadden all those who are involved in our great game on this continent. He deserves immense credit for everything that he achieved with the AFC and beyond."

Former FAS general secretary John Koh added: "Peter had done a great deal to promote football on the continent, he certainly put Asian football on the world map.

"When I was the FAS general secretary, we tapped on his knowledge and I consulted him a lot. With his help, the FAS secured funding from the Fifa Goal Project (the world governing body's development fund based on the needs of the national associations) that laid the artificial pitch at Jalan Besar Stadium."