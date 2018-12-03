Football: Forgotten man Origi snatches dramatic derby win for Liverpool

ENGLAND (REUTERS) - Forgotten man Divock Origi snatched a dramatic last-gasp 1-0 win for Liverpool over Merseyside rivals Everton in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday (Dec 2).

Everton looked to have done enough to secure a point but a horrendous error from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford gifted the ball to Origi, who headed it home in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Chasing a first win at Anfield since 1999, Everton created the better of the openings in the first half, but found Liverpool goalkeeper Allison in inspired form. Liverpool upped the tempo after the break and twice went close through Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Origi, who came off the bench for his first league appearance of the season, saw an earlier close-range effort come out off the post, before he grabbed the headlines with the bizarre winner.

The goal sparked wild celebrations at Anfield with manager Juergen Klopp running on to the pitch. The win allowed second-placed Liverpool to close the gap on league leaders Manchester City to two points.

“I have to apologise for how I reacted,” Klopp said. “I didn’t want to be disrespectful but I couldn’t stop myself.

“Today because of the intensity, I cannot hide my emotions; I did it. I’m not sure what the FA will do in this situation.”

Xherdan Shaqiri came in for James Milner as a more attacked-minded option for Liverpool, but it was Everton who carved out the first opening, with Yerry Mina heading wide.

The chances kept coming for Everton as Liverpool struggled to find their rhythm, with Andre Gomes denied by a brilliant save from Allison.

Shaqiri had Liverpool’s best chance of the half, but was denied by a superb save from Pickford. Origi, who spent last season on loan in Germany at Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, was denied by the crossbar two minutes from time, before he scored his first Liverpool goal since May 2017 to inflict a fifth 90th-minute defeat on Everton in Merseyside derby clashes.

A miscued punt forward from Virgil van Dijk seemed to be heading into the arms of Pickford but, in his attempts to prevent a corner, the keeper spilled the ball underneath his own goal, where Origi was alert to head home.

“It’s a special moment, I am enjoying it,” Origi told Sky Sports. “I believed in myself, it wasn’t easy and in football those moments keeps you stronger.”

Everton manager Marco Silva could not hide his frustration with the circumstances of the defeat.

“It was a lucky day for Liverpool because they didn’t deserve to win,” Silva said. “In the second half, we started to control the match on the field and we didn’t deserve this result.”

