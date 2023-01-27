Football: Football is never decided on paper, says ten Hag

LONDON – There are always favourites and underdogs in football but Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insists that will not be the way he views matches, as his side prepare to host second-tier Reading in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

The Red Devils are heading into the Old Trafford clash in fine form after they won all of their last 10 home games in all competitions, scoring 26 goals and conceding only four.

United, who are battling for fourth place in the Premier League, are also unbeaten in their last 14 home fixtures in the FA Cup.

They had defeated Reading twice in the last six years, winning 4-0 in 2017 and 2-0 in 2019, both in the third round.

But ten Hag is wary that a Cup tie, even against lower-tier opponents his team are expected to beat, is never a straightforward task.

United were eliminated on penalties by Championship side Middlesbrough in the fourth round last season, although he was not in charge then.

“We’re favourites but that’s on paper, football is never decided on paper,” said ten Hag on Friday.

“We have to be ready for every game, every opponent will be tough, especially in the Cup for them, it’s a perfect chance.

“We have to be aware of that, be on the front foot, be focused and have energy. We want to win every game, so we plan every game fully and the next game is also the most important game.”

Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial and Diogo Dalot are all doubts and are unlikely to be risked, while Jadon Sancho has returned to training and it remains to be seen if he will feature.

“We have always issues, but I think tomorrow we will have a strong selection for this game,” added ten Hag.

“We have a good squad, we can cover things. When you play 10 games in 30 days you need a lot of players.”

He is likely to rest his first-team stars, meaning the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Elanga, Facundo Pellistri, Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire could all start.