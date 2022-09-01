Football: Fofana takes swipe at Leicester after blockbuster Chelsea move

LONDON - Chelsea's new defender Wesley Fofana took a swipe at his old club Leicester after completing his acrimonious switch to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday (Aug 31).

Fofana agreed a seven-year contract with Chelsea, who will reportedly pay up to £70 million (S$113 million) for the French centre-back.

The 21-year-old was left out of the Leicester team by boss Brendan Rodgers once Chelsea's interest became public, fuelling a bitter transfer saga that lasted for several weeks.

Partly as a result of Fofana's absence, Leicester have slumped to the bottom of the Premier League, leading Rodgers to make some critical comments about unsettled players destabilising his squad.

But Fofana hit back after his blockbuster transfer to west London was finally completed.

"Thank you to you, Foxes fans, for your kindness and your constant support, even in the moments you were led to believe I didn't respect the club. I will never forget how we vibrated, exulted or cried, together. I will never forget you," Fofana wrote on Instagram.

"I chose not to communicate during this transfer window despite all the criticism and all the often false and misleading comments, even when they were coming from the club.

"I understood and I learned. I didn't want to damage the image of the institution and I chose to take it rather than answer.

"I thank Top (Srivaddhanaprabha, chairman) for his understanding, thanks to the managers, to the coach who has always appreciated me, even if he chose to expose me a lot lately. I got it coach.

"There were ups and downs but I never cheated, you can be sure of that. Thank you to all the people who work here everyday, you are the soul of this club!"

Fofana will be key addition for Chelsea after the close-season departures of centre-backs Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona.

He made 52 appearances for Leicester after moving to the Foxes in October 2020 for a reported £32 million from Saint-Etienne, winning the FA Cup in 2021 when they beat Chelsea.