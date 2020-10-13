Football: Five positive in latest English Premier League Covid-19 tests

The league said the individuals who had tested positive for the virus would now self-isolate for 10 days.
The league said the individuals who had tested positive for the virus would now self-isolate for 10 days.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
14 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - The English Premier League said on Monday (Oct 12) that five people had returned positive results in its latest round of Covid-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week.

The league said the individuals who had tested positive for the virus would now self-isolate for 10 days.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 5 October and Sunday 11 October, 1,128 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, there were five new positive tests," the Premier League said in a statement.

A total of 34 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in six rounds of testing since the new campaign began on Sept 12.

 
 

Related Stories: 

Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content