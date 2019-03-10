Football: Firmino and Mane doubles sink Burnley to keep Liverpool in Premier League race despite trailing early

(REUTERS) - Two goals each for Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane helped Liverpool to keep in touch with English Premier League leaders Manchester City with a 4-2 win over lowly Burnley at Anfield on Sunday (March 10).

Jurgen Klopp's side move to 73 points, one behind title holders City, who beat Watford 3-1 on Saturday. Both teams have eight games remaining.

The visitors took a surprise lead in the sixth minute, with Ashley Westwood scoring direct from a corner although Burnley's James Tarkowski looked to have impeded Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker.

Liverpool drew level when Tarkowski and Clarets 'keeper Tom Heaton made a mess of a low cross from Mohamed Salah and Firmino was left with the simplest of tap-ins.

Sadio Mane then put Liverpool ahead with a fine, curling finish after a poor clearance from Jeff Hendrick was blocked by Adam Lallana.

Burnley started the second half well but the outcome was put beyond doubt in the 67th minute when Heaton poorly kicked straight to Salah, the Egyptian bursting into the area, and Charlie Taylor's sliding tackle fell kindly to Firmino, who made no mistake.

Substitute Johann Berg Gudmundsson pulled back a goal in stoppage time for 17th-placed Burnley, who remain two points above the relegation zone, but then Mane added a fourth to make sure of the three points.

Liverpool go to second-last Fulham on March 17, while Burnley are at home to Leicester a day earlier.