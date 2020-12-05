Football: Fifth straight win lifts Marseille to within a point of PSG in Ligue 1

NIMES, FRANCE (AFP) - Marseille's 2-0 away win at Nimes on Friday (Dec 4) saw them climb to second place in Ligue 1 with a game in hand on all their closest rivals.

Paris Saint-Germain are top on 25 points with Marseille a point behind and four clubs - Lille, Lyon, Monaco and Montpellier - on 23.

After a defeat and a draw in their last two games, PSG face the prospect of being knocked off top spot with a tough away clash at Montpellier on Saturday, while fellow front runners Lille and Monaco face-off on Sunday.

After the weekend Marseille will have two games in hand on all of them, and a Champions League game with Man City coming up in midweek. While they cannot progress to the knockout phase, they could still make the Europa League last 32.

"This group is starting to show some collective force," Marseille's coach Andre Villas-Boas.

"We have got our confidence back. And we can have a go at Monaco and Rennes in our coming games," he said.

Argentina's Dario Benedetto got Marseille's opener on Friday with a classic centre-forward's control on the chest and a flying snap-shot, as the former Boca Juniors forward produced a second goal from consecutive outings after a 15-match personal dry patch.

Nimes were down to 10 men before Valere Germain wrapped up the precious three away points.