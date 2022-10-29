Football: Fifa warns World Cup-bound Tunisia over state interference

Fifa has cautioned the Tunisian Football Federation (TFF) that its national team’s participation at the upcoming Qatar World Cup could be under threat if there is found to be government interference within the organisation.

Having qualified for their sixth World Cup, the north African nation are in Group D along with world champions France, Australia and Denmark, whom they face in their Nov 22 opener.

Fifa sent a letter to TFF this week outlining concerns after Tunisia’s youth and sports minister Kamel Deguiche had threatened to dissolve some federal offices, among other recent comments that have irked the global governing body.

Fifa confirmed the letter to Reuters, but refused to comment further. Reuters’ enquiries to the TFF and sports ministry did not elicit immediate responses.

The letter from Kenny Jean-Marie, Fifa’s director of member associations, to the general secretary of the TFF Wajdi Aouadi reminded the association of its obligation to act independently and avoid undue influence by third parties.

“Any failure to comply with these obligations may result in the imposition of penalties under the Fifa laws, including suspension of the relevant association,” it said. REUTERS