Football: Fifa president Infantino tests positive for Covid-19

GENEVA (REUTERS, AFP) - Fifa president Gianni Infantino has tested positive for Covid-19, global soccer's governing body said on Tuesday (Oct 27).

Infantino, who is 50 years old, has reported mild symptoms and is in self-isolation and will quarantine for at least 10 days, Fifa added in a statement.

"All people who came into contact with the Fifa president during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the necessary steps," the statement said.

"Fifa sincerely wishes president Infantino a speedy recovery."

Infantino’s last public appearances were at Fifa’s Compliance Summit which ended on Oct 16, when all attendees were present via video.

Cases, hospitalisations and deaths from Covid-19 in the body’s base, Switzerland, have doubled from one week to the next throughout October.

The country’s government is expected to decide on Wednesday on new measures to control the spread of the virus.

The spread of the illness has cast doubt over Wednesday’s potential meeting between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the Champions League, after the Juventus attacker tested positive for the illness earlier this month.