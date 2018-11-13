Football: Few chances in tight contest as Reichelt strike makes difference for Azkals against Lions in AFF Cup

BACOLOD, THE PHILIPPINES - After holding on for large periods of the game, Singapore went down 1-0 to hosts Philippines in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup in Bacolod's Panaad Stadium on Tuesday (Nov 13).

Chances were at a premium in a tight contest filled with niggly fouls with the Philippines' firepower neutralised repeatedly by the Lions' high-pressing game.

But a throw-in from the Azkals' right flank in the 78th minute made the difference as the ball bobbled to forward Patrick Reichelt, who wriggled free of his markers before firing under goalkeeper Hassan Sunny into the net to send the partisan 4,327 crowd into wild celebrations.

With coach Fandi Ahmad sticking to the same starting XI who began the AFF Cup Group B campaign with a 1-0 win over Indonesia last Friday, his men battled hard but were unable to fashion any clear chances.

Until Berlin-born Reichelt's winner, the best opportunities fell to Azkals captain Phil Younghusband. In the 64th minute, he broke free inside the Lions' box before hammering a fierce shot that Hassan did well to palm away.

And in the 89th minute, the former Chelsea trainee was unmarked inside the Lions' box as a cross was delivered only for him to slice the ball over the bar.

Fandi tried to make a positive change from the bench by introducing veteran forward Shahril Ishak, known for his ability to open up defences, in the 66th minute. But the 34-year-old lasted just six minutes before falling heavily and had to be stretchered off.

In the other Group B match in Jakarta, Indonesia beat Timor-Leste 3-1.

Singapore's next AFF Cup match is against bottom side Timor-Leste at the National Stadium on Nov 21.