Football: FAS organises wide range of activities here for grassroots football

SINGAPORE - The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced on Friday (May 11) a wide range of community activities it is organising from May 11 to May 20 as part of the celebrations for this year's Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Grassroots Football Day.

The quarterly Fifa Live Your Goals (LYG) festival will take place over two days (May 12-13) at Queensway Secondary and Bowen Secondary respectively. It features small-sided games for girls aged six to 15, and is free-of-charge and open to the public. Interested participants may register on-site or write in to women_football@fas.org.sg.

Grassroots Day, which falls on May 15, was first designated as such by AFC in 2013 as part of its Grassroots Year initiative to promote and strengthen the grassroots, but has since become an annual affair for AFC's member associations.

More than 90,000 people across 40 AFC member associations took part in Grassroots Day activities last year.

Other activities planned for this year in Singapore include a five-a-side mini-tournament for boys aged 10 and 11 years old from East Zone Centres of Excellence at Parkview Primary School on May 11, and a football festival at Serangoon Stadium which comprises mixed Under-8s, U-10, and U-12 categories on May 12.

A FAS Grassroots Coaching Course is running from May 12-13 to expand the base of grassroots football coaches.

Singapore Premier League (SPL) clubs playing this weekend will also be organising pre-match activities to engage with the grassroots. For example, a friendly match between Hougang CSC and a Centre for Fathering team will be played at 3pm on May 12, before the Geylang International and Hougang United FC SPL game at Hougang Stadium.

Both the friendly teams are formed by fathers and their children.

A Balestier Khalsa U-16 team will also take on a Combined Schools U-17 team at 2.30pm on May 13 before the senior Balestier team play their league game against Brunei DPMM FC.