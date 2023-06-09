Football fans face wait for Messi in Miami shirt

MIAMI – Lionel Messi is unlikely to make his debut for Inter Miami before late July and fans will have to wait some time even for the formal presentation of the player.

Messi announced on Wednesday that he had made his mind up over his next destination after letting his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expire.

His words that “I’ve taken the decision that I am going to Miami” set off a wave of excitement among fans in the United States.

But Messi followed up that bombshell by stating “I don’t have (the deal) 100 percent sealed” and that caveat, along with existing commitments to the Argentine national team, is why his fans in the US will have to be patient.

While ticket prices for upcoming games that could involve Messi are already rocketing and the player’s global fan base flocks to the social media accounts of Inter Miami, plenty of work remains to be done on the deal, a person familiar with the negotiations told AFP.

First, Messi has to sign a contract to join Major League Soccer (MLS) and that could be a time-consuming process, given the unique structure and regulations of the North American league.

MLS operates a collective bargaining agreement with its players union, covering salaries and salary caps and there are also a whole host of issues in his contract that will need the attention of lawyers on both sides.

Messi’s deal is also understood to contain a revenue-sharing element with Apple TV, who broadcast MLS games globally through their MLS Season Pass – adding another layer of complexity to the process.

Beyond an initial social media post, Inter Miami have not produced any statement regarding the deal and the club have not responded to requests for comment, indicating a desire to get the deal signed and sealed before popping the champagne corks.

The only comment from MLS has been a carefully worded statement after Messi’s interview with Spanish media.

“We are pleased that Lionel Messi has stated that he intends to join Inter Miami and Major League Soccer this summer. Although work remains to finalise a formal agreement, we look forward to welcoming one of the greatest soccer players of all time to our League,” said the league.

It would take some intense work to get formalities completed before early next week and only then would the deal be officially announced.

Getting Messi to Miami quickly for a formal presentation to fans and media could be tricky though given that he is due to travel to Asia next week with Argentina for two friendlies.

The World Cup-winners face Australia in Beijing on June 15 before facing Indonesia in Jakarta four days later.

The most likely scenario, barring a very rapid conclusion to negotiations, would be that Messi travels to Miami after those games.