Football: FA probe Arsenal booking after report of suspicious betting patterns

LONDON (AFP) - The English Football Association are looking into an Arsenal player's booking during a Premier League match after the incident triggered bookmakers' concerns over suspicious betting patterns.

The Athletic reported on Wednesday (Jan 19) that bookmakers raised their concerns with the FA after an unusual amount of money was placed on a Gunners player being cautioned during a game this season.

"The FA is aware of the matter in question and is looking into it," an FA statement said.

Arsenal have so far declined to comment about the claims.

The player and fixture involved have not been named in the report.

Spot-betting allows for bets on specific details of matches, such as bookings or the number of corners, rather than the overall outcome of a game.

In 2018, Lincoln defender Bradley Wood was banned for six years after twice getting intentionally booked during the team's FA Cup run the previous season.

Wood received a five-year ban for match-fixing offences, and a further 12-month suspension after admitting 22 charges of betting on the outcome of matches and one charge of passing on information.