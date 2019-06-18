Football: Ex-Uefa chief Michel Platini arrested in 2022 Qatar World Cup probe

PARIS (AFP, REUTERS) - Former Uefa chief Michel Platini was arrested on Tuesday (June 18) in connection with a probe into the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, a source close to the investigation said.

The France football legend, elected to lead European football's governing body in 2007, was taken into custody by French anti-corruption police investigating the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to the gas-rich Gulf state.

Platini’s lawyer William Bourdon was not immediately available for comment. The detention of the former soccer star was first reported by French investigative website Mediapart.

Qatar was named to host the World Cup in a December 2010 decision that triggered controversy over its suitability amid allegations of corruption.

France’s national financial prosecutor’s office (PNF), which specialises in investigating economic crimes and corruption, has been leading a probe into the awarding of the 2022 tournament to the Gulf emirate since 2016. It is looking into possible offences including private corruption, conspiracy and influence peddling.

Platini, 63, led Uefa until 2015, when he was banned from football for four years for ethics violations, including receiving a two-million Swiss franc (S$2.74 million) payment from the disgraced former head of Fifa Sepp Blatter.

Le Monde newspaper reported that prosecutors were particularly looking into a lunch hosted by France’s then President Nicolas Sarkozy, nine days before the announcement that Qatar would host the cup. Platini and Qatar’s Prime Minister at the time, Sheikh Tamim Ben Hamad Al Thani, were guests at the lunch.

Two of Sarkozy’s aides at that time, Claude Gueant and Sophie Dion, were also questioned by police on Tuesday, judicial sources confirmed to Reuters. Dion remains detained with Platini, while Gueant has been released, the sources said.

Qatar has been accused of buying votes in its bid to stage the World Cup and a subsequent report by US independent investigator Michael Garcia unearthed an array of suspect financial dealings, many linked to Sandro Rosell, the ex-Barcelona president who served as a consultant for Qatar.

Platini, a three-time Ballon d’Or winner, was expected to succeed Blatter as Fifa president in 2016 before his fall from grace. He has been battling to clear his name ever since.

He led France to the 1984 European Championship title on home ground, scoring nine goals in five matches.