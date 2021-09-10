Football: Ex-Germany defender Boateng guilty of bodily harm, fined €1.8 million

Boateng is pictured listening to his lawyer in court in Munich, on Sept 9, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
MUNICH, GERMANY (REUTERS) - Former Germany and Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, who this month signed for Olympique Lyonnais, was found guilty of premeditated bodily harm on his former partner, a spokesman for a court in Munich said on Thursday (Sept 9).

He was fined €1.8 million (S$2.8 million).

The 2014 World Cup winner, who had appeared in the Munich court wearing a dark blue suit, was accused of injuring his ex-girlfriend in a fight during a vacation in 2018.

The mother of his twin daughters accused Boateng of hurling a lamp at her which missed and then throwing a small cooling box which injured her arm before hitting her and pulling her hair.

Boateng had denied injuring his ex-girlfriend.

The 33-year-old centre-back spent 10 years at Bayern after joining from Manchester City in 2011, winning nine Bundesliga titles and two Champions League trophies.

He signed a two-year contract at Ligue 1 side Lyon last week.

