Football: Ex-FAS general secretary Winston Lee appointed as new gen-sec of Asean Football Federation

SINGAPORE - Former Football Association of Singapore (FAS) general secretary Winston Lee has been appointed by the Asean Football Federation (AFF) as its new General Secretary.

It is understood that the 53-year-old's contract is for an initial two years.

In a statement released on Friday (May 31), AFF president Khiev Sameth said: "Having distinguished himself over the past 20 years in his various senior management roles, Winston is recognised by the international football community as one of the most capable and far-sighted football leaders of his generation.

"Given his extensive football industry experience, strategic vision and proven record of performance, Winston is the ideal person to bring the AFF to a new level in the coming years.

"Winston is well versed with the evolution facing the football industry and, under his leadership, the AFF will be well-positioned to capitalise on the huge market in Asean and do more for football in this region."

As AFF general secretary, Lee's job scope is to oversee and support the football development of its 12 member associations, and grow the AFF in terms of business and operations.

Lee thanked his predecessor Azzuddin Ahmad for the "strong foundation" he had built over the years, and said: "I am honoured to have been appointed by AFF, and I look forward to driving the development of our corporate strategy to position AFF for stronger growth and continued success.

"The football industry is going through a period of transformation and we need to continue to embrace changes for us to remain relevant. My focus and priority for now is to chart our strategic direction, streamline our operations and accelerate our transformation."

Prior to this appointment, Lee had been a Fifa committee member and consultant, Asian Football Confederation vice-president and executive committee member, in addition to his role at FAS.

However, he was embroiled in a Commercial Affairs Department probe that shook the local fraternity ahead of the FAS elections in 2017.

The investigation into a possible misuse of funds was sparked by the revelation of a $500,000 donation made by Tiong Bahru Football Club, through the FAS to the AFF for a Football Management System.

Along with former FAS president Zainudin Nordin, Lee was one of four people arrested, but no charges have been brought in relation to the matter and they were released.

Last month, Lee withdrew his candidacy for one of nine AFC executive committee member seats just before its congress on April 6.