Football: Ex-Dutch and Barca midfielder Phillip Cocu replaces Frank Lampard at Derby

LONDON (AFP) - Phillip Cocu has been appointed as Frank Lampard's successor as Derby County manager on a four-year deal, the English Championship football club announced on Friday (July 5).

The former Netherlands and Barcelona midfielder won three Dutch titles in five seasons in charge of PSV Eindhoven before a short unsuccessful spell at Fenerbahce last year.

"I am pleased and honoured to confirm that Derby County will be my new club and can't wait to meet with the team and the fans to start this adventure together," said Cocu.

Lampard guided the Rams to the brink of a return to the English Premier League, only to lose to Aston Villa in the Championship play-off final, in his sole season in charge before taking over at Chelsea.

And Derby want Cocu to maintain the style of play implemented by the former England international, while also creating a pathway for young players.

"We want to build on the momentum that we have in our style of play, our club values, and the increasingly important role of our academy," said Derby executive chairman Mel Morris.

"Phillip and his team understand the need and benefits of this approach."