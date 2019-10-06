Football: Everton slump again as Hendrick sends Burnley into fourth

BURNLEY, England (REUTERS) - A 72nd-minute volley from Jeff Hendrick gave Burnley a 1-0 win over Everton in the Premier League at Turf Moor on Saturday (Oct 5), condemning Marco Silva's side to a fourth straight defeat.

The result leaves Everton languishing in 17th place, a point above the relegation zone, while Burnley extended their unbeaten run to four games and moved up to fourth place ahead of Sunday's games.

Gylfi Sigurdsson tested Burnley keeper Nick Pope with a free kick and, at the other end, Hendrick went close with a back-post volley from a corner which was kept out by the legs of Everton keeper Jordan Pickford but openings were rare in the first half.

Everton were reduced to 10 men in the 56th minute when captain Seamus Coleman was given a second yellow card for a reckless aerial challenge on Dwight McNeil.

Ashley Barnes then found space in the Everton box but blasted high and wide as the pressure from Burnley increased against an Everton side looking well short of confidence.

The goal came via an Ashley Westwood corner which was met by a totally unmarked Hendrick at the back post, the Ireland international doing well to volley in from a tight angle.