Football: Everton set to appoint ex-Liverpool boss Benitez as manager

LONDON (REUTERS) - Everton are expected to unveil former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez as their new boss with the Spaniard having agreed a three-year deal, British media reported on Tuesday (June 29).

Everton have been looking for their fifth manager in as many years after Carlo Ancelotti, who led them to a 10th-place finish in the Premier League last season, decided to return to Real Madrid on June 1 for a second spell.

Everton's talks with Benitez have sparked a mixed reaction from the supporters, with the fans' animosity raised above the usual level reserved for a Reds boss ever since his "small club" jibe after a goalless derby draw at Anfield in February 2007.

The 61-year-old has since sought to clarify that he was not referring to the Toffees as a club but what he believed was a 'small team' mentality from Everton in that game.

That hostility has reached fever pitch this week, with Merseyside police investigating a threatening banner that read "We know where you live, don't sign" that was hung over a garden wall in the Wirral village of Caldy.

The Benitez family have lived in the area since he took charge of Liverpool in 2004.

Offensive banners had previously been put up at the stadium but Monday's incident was close to Benitez's home.

"This message has understandably caused some distress and worry for residents in the area," Detective Inspector Darren Taylor said. "Due to the football language used, we suspect that it was aimed at Rafa Benitez - but whoever placed the message left it outside the wrong house.

"If anyone has information about who produced the banner or helped to put it up, please let us know as soon as possible."

CCTV and witness enquiries are being carried out in the area.

William Edward Barclay, who was in charge of the original foundation of Everton in the 1890s and later the breakaway Liverpool club, is the only person to have managed both Merseyside teams.

Benitez was in charge at Liverpool for six years until 2010, leading them to Champions League glory in 2005 and the FA Cup the following season. He also steered Chelsea to the Europa League title in 2013 as their interim manager.

After two seasons with Napoli and a brief stint at Real Madrid, where he was sacked midway through the season, he returned to England and took charge of Newcastle United, who were staring at relegation from the top flight in March 2016.

Although the north-east club were eventually relegated to the Championship, fan favourite Benitez brought them back up the next season when they won the second-tier title.

But friction between him and club owner Mike Ashley led to the Spaniard's departure in 2019.

Benitez then moved to the Chinese Super League, where he managed Dalian Yifang, but left in January citing difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic.