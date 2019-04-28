Football: Everton held to goalless draw at Palace

LONDON (REUTERS) - Everton's hopes of finishing in seventh and a potential Europa League qualification spot suffered a blow as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday (April 27).

Coming into the match on the back of four wins in their last five league games, including a 4-0 victory over Manchester United last time out, Everton had much the better of the action in the first half, but could not convert from their 11 shots.

After the break, the visitors continued to press with Dominic Calvert-Lewin firing into the side netting.

Everton went even closer in the 54th minute, but Bernard's powerful effort came out off the crossbar.

Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita then had to be at his best to deny substitute Cenk Tosun, while the hosts offered very little as an attacking force, seeing out the draw which means they have won just four times at home in the league this season.

The point helped Everton climb above Watford on goal difference into eighth position, but they are now four points behind Wolverhampton Wanderers in seventh, while Palace stay 12th.

"We deserved to win that, but that's no disrespect to Crystal Palace," Everton manager Marco Silva told the BBC.

"We weren't clinical enough. We dominated the game and dealt with them well, but in front of goal it was disappointing."

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson was full of praise for Everton, and was relieved they did not appear to hit their top gear.

"I'm pleased to get a point," Hodgson told Sky Sports.

"I thought Everton were good.

"You always have to give credit to the opposition, but they didn't find the level they found last week. They were much more compact when we had the ball."