Football: Everton held at home by improving Southampton

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND (REUTERS) - Everton's Brazilian forward Richarlison cancelled out Danny Ings's opener for Southampton as the teams drew 1-1 at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Thursday (July 9).

After an impressive start, in which Stuart Armstrong had an effort ruled out, Southampton took the lead in the 31st minute when a scuffed Armstrong shot fell to Ings and the forward did well to collect and round Jordan Pickford before sliding home.

The hosts drew level in the mid-table clash two minutes before the interval when Richarlison brought down a long diagonal ball from Lucas Digne and confidently finished.

Southampton ended the game strongest but Everton's defence, well-marshalled by Michael Keane, kept the visitors at bay to leave Carlo Ancelotti's side in 11th spot with 45 points and the Saints a place and a point below them.