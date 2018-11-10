Football: Everton forward Richarlison a doubt for Chelsea clash

LIVERPOOL, England (REUTERS) - Everton forward Richarlison is a doubt for Sunday's Premier League trip to Chelsea due to injury, manager Marco Silva said on Friday (Nov 9).

The Brazilian has scored six Premier League goals for Everton this season, but missed training on Thursday and only took part in a light individual session on Friday.

"He didn't do all the session today, semi-individual work," Silva told a news conference. "We will see tomorrow, we have one more session, but he is still a doubt for the match.

"Nothing has changed from yesterday to today, let's see how he reacts after the semi-individual work he did this morning... we know he's important for us... If he's not fit, it's a good opportunity for another player."

The manager did not specify what sort of injury the Brazilian had.

After a slow start to the season, Everton are starting to gather steam under Silva and have won four and lost one of their last five league matches.

Chelsea, however, are unbeaten so far, and currently occupy second place in the table, behind Manchester City.

"We have confidence in our work and the way we are playing," Silva said.

"Seeing how our team is growing and getting better and getting results in the last two-and-a-half months. I accept they will be favourites and it is a big challenge for us.

"What I hope and expect is that we will be ourselves on the pitch. I want to see our team be ourselves. They will obligate us to do different things to what we want but when we have the ball we have to be ourselves."