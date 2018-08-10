Football: Everton complete triple deal for Mina, Andre Gomes and Bernard

Yerry Mina (left) and Andre Gomes are among Everton's new signings.PHOTOS: AFP
LONDON (AFP) - Everton completed the signings of Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes from Barcelona and Brazilian free-agent winger Bernard on Thursday (Aug 9) in a triple deadline-day swoop for the Premier League club.

Mina, a 23-year-old central defender who scored three goals in three games for Colombia at the World Cup, will move to Goodison Park in a €30.25 million (S$47.7 million) deal with the Catalan giants, plus 1.5 million more in add ons.

Portuguese midfielder Gomes, 25, will join on a season-long loan at a cost of €2.25 million for the English club.

Bernard, a 25-year-old capped 14 times by Brazil, was a free agent after his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk expired.

