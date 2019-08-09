Football: Everton complete signing of Iwobi from Arsenal

LONDON (DPA) - Everton splashed the cash just before the transfer deadline as they completed the signing of Alex Iwobi from Arsenal late on Thursday (Aug 8).

The 23-year-old Nigeria international signed a five-year deal, reportedly for £40 million (S$67 million dollars), making him Everton's seventh signing this summer.

"Alex was one of our main targets for this window and I believe he is a fantastic signing for Everton," manager Marco Silva told the club's website.

"He is a direct and skilful winger and attacking midfielder who always works very hard for his team.

"He is still young but already with a lot of top-level experience - 100 Premier League matches, more in Europe and many international games."