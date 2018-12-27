Football: Everton bounce back with 5-1 rout of Burnley

BURNLEY, England (REUTERS) - Everton ended their five-game winless run in emphatic fashion by drubbing relegation-threatened Burnley 5-1 at Turf Moor on Wednesday (Dec 26).

Everton, hammered 6-2 at home by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, took less than two minutes to grab the lead when the unmarked Yerry Mina headed in a cross from the left by Brazilian winger Bernard.

A curling Lucas Digne free kick beat Burnley keeper Joe Hart to double the lead in the 13th minute and nine minutes later Everton were 3-0 up.

Burnley defender Ben Mee handled the ball, rising for a header in a crowded penalty area, and referee Michael Oliver awarded a spot-kick which Gylfi Sigurdsson confidently converted.

Sean Dyche's side pulled a goal back eight minutes before the break when a James Tarkowski header was pushed off the line by Jordan Pickford and Ben Gibson hooked the ball home.

But all Burnley's labour towards an attempted comeback came to nothing after Digne made it 4-1 with a low drive from outside the box.

Brazilian substitute Richarlison completed the rout in stoppage time, collecting a fine through pass from Sigurdsson before slipping the ball home.