Football: Everton boss Benitez defends move to replace Richarlison in loss to Palace

(REUTERS) - Under-fire Everton manager Rafa Benitez said he does not have to explain every decision to fans, after his move to substitute Brazilian forward Richarlison during Sunday's (Dec 12) 3-1 English Premier League defeat at Crystal Palace was met with jeers.

The Spaniard said he took Richarlison off to avoid risking an injury ahead of a busy run of fixtures, though the 24-year-old looked less than pleased after being replaced by Salomon Rondon in the 58th minute.

"Richarlison has a problem in his calf, we knew that at half-time," Benitez told Sky Sports. "We were thinking about changing him but didn't... We didn't want him to get injured with so many games and he wasn't affecting the game.

"But you can't explain that all the time. I'm disappointed people don't realise that you make the substitutions and they go well, as Rondon was a key player with the way he held the ball."

Everton's defeat at Selhurst Park was their seventh in nine league matches and heaped more pressure on Benitez, who faced the ire of fans earlier this month after a 4-1 home defeat by Liverpool.

Conor Gallagher scored twice and James Tomkins was also on target as Palace arrested a run of three defeats.

Gallagher fired home four minutes before half-time, as Palace took advantage of a defensive error and Tomkins stabbed home from a corner midway through the second half.

Rondon pulled one back for Everton with 20 minutes left, before Gallagher whipped a stunning curling shot from outside the area into the top of the net to ensure the home win in stoppage time.

The result lifted Palace above Everton in the Premier League standings as they moved up two places to 12th.