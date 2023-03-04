Football: Everton and Leeds fined after 'mass confrontation' between players

Leeds United and Everton players clashing during Premier League match on Feb 18, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
LONDON - Everton and Leeds United have been fined after a mass confrontation between players in their Premier League clash on Feb 18, the Football Association (FA) said on Friday.

Everton were hit with a £55,000 (S$89,000) fine and Leeds a £35,000 fine following the incident in the 42nd minute of Everton’s 1-0 win, when Weston Mckennie, Tyler Adams, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dwight Mcneil received yellow cards.

“Both clubs admitted that they failed to ensure that their players behaved in an orderly manner, and also admitted that they failed to ensure that their players did not behave in an improper and provocative manner,” the FA said.

Everton were also fined £40,000 by the FA after a “mass confrontation” during the Merseyside derby on Feb 13 against Liverpool. REUTERS

