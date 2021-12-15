Football: European clubs threaten not to release players for Africa Cup of Nations

This is over fears surrounding the health protocol in place amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
(AFP) - The European Club Association, which represents leading clubs across the continent, has threatened not to release players for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon over fears surrounding the health protocol in place amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, according to a letter seen by AFP.

"With regards to applicable protocols, as far as we are aware, CAF (the Confederation of African football) has not yet made available a suitable medical and operational protocol for the Afcon tournament, in the absence of which clubs will not be able to release players for the tournament," the ECA said in a letter addressed to world governing body Fifa.

