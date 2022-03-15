Football: Eriksen in Denmark squad for first time since cardiac arrest at Euros

Eriksen was fitted with a special heart-starting device known as an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator device. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
5 min ago

COPENHAGEN (REUTERS) - Christian Eriksen was called up to the Denmark national squad on Tuesday (March 15), the first time he has been selected since he suffered a cardiac arrest at the European Championship last year.

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand included midfielder Eriksen in the 23-man squad that will play against Netherlands and Serbia in friendly internationals at the end of this month.

Eriksen, 30, signed for Premier League side Brentford in January as a free agent for the rest of the season after Inter Milan had to terminate his contract due to Serie A rules.

Eriksen was fitted with a special heart-starting device known as an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) device, which is not permitted in the Italian top flight.

Denmark have already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar which starts in November.

More On This Topic
Football: Eriksen plays in first game since collapse on pitch
Football: Eriksen makes emotional first appearance for Brentford

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top