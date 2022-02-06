Football: English Premier League heavyweights avoid each other in FA Cup fifth-round draw

(REUTERS) - English Premier League leaders Manchester City will travel to second-tier Championship side Peterborough while Chelsea are away at Luton in the fifth round of the FA Cup, after most of the top-flight sides avoided each other in Sunday's (Feb 6) draw.

City came from behind to beat Fulham 4-1 while Chelsea defeated Plymouth Argyle 2-1 after extra time on Saturday.

Tottenham, who saw off Brighton 3-1, must travel to Middlesbrough, who beat Manchester United 8-7 on penalties at Old Trafford.

In an all-Premier League clash, Southampton host West Ham, who survived a potential upset at the hands of non-league side Kidderminster Harriers with last-gasp goals in both normal time and extra time.

The winners of Sunday's game between Liverpool and Cardiff will host Norwich while Cup holders Leicester must first see off Nottingham Forest, with the winners hosting Huddersfield.

The fifth-round games will be played in the week commencing Feb 28.

FA Cup fifth-round draw

Luton Town v Chelsea, Crystal Palace v Stoke City, Peterborough United v Manchester City, Liverpool/Cardiff City v Norwich City, Southampton v West Ham United, Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur, Nottingham Forest/Leicester City v Huddersfield Town, Everton v Bournemouth/Boreham Wood