Football: England's Hampton tests positive for Covid-19; Norway coach axed

(REUTERS) - England's backup goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has left the team camp after testing positive for Covid-19, the Women's European Championship hosts said on Tuesday (July 19).

Hampton, who made her senior England debut earlier this year, has not yet featured at the Euro, where the Lionesses qualified for the knockout stages as Group A winners.

"Hannah Hampton has tested positive for Covid. She will be monitored regularly with a view to returning to the squad as soon as possible," England said in a statement.

The 21-year-old is the second England player to contract the virus, after defender Lotte Wubben-Moy returned a positive test last week. Head coach Sarina Wiegman missed England's win over Northern Ireland on Friday after she tested positive.

England will face Spain in Wednesday's quarter-final at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.

Meanwhile, Norway women's coach Martin Sjogren and his assistant Anders Jacobson have resigned from their roles after the team were knocked out of the European Championship, the country's football federation (NFF) said on Tuesday.

Two-time champions Norway failed to get out of the group stage for a second edition in a row, losing their last two games - which included an 8-0 thrashing at the hands of hosts England - to finish third in Group A.

Sjogren had been in charge of the women's national team for more than five years but an agreement was in place to evaluate their progress after the Euro, with the two coaches receiving severance pay for their contract period until August 2023.

"The expectations before this championship were clear and we had high ambitions to go far," Sjogren said in a statement.

"When the results did not match the expectations, the natural solution is that we now go our separate ways."

The NFF said it was in the process of hiring a new coaching team and hoped to complete the process before Norway's 2023 World Cup qualifiers against Belgium and Albania in September.

They are top of Group F with those two games left.