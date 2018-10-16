Football: England players run riot on Instagram after upset win over Spain in Uefa Nations League

(REUTERS) - England's footballers could not wait to revel on social media following their 3-2 win over Spain in the Uefa Nations League on Monday (Oct 15), the nation's first victory on Spanish soil for 31 years.

Captain Harry Kane did not get on the scoresheet but had a hand in all three first-half goals as England ran riot in Seville.

The striker posted a picture of himself on Instagram celebrating with teammates above the caption: "Big performance from the boys. Good pressing, clinical in front of goal and dug in."

Kane's Tottenham teammate Kieran Trippier, who also played, opted for a photograph of himself with man of the match Raheem Sterling, scorer of two of England's goals.

"That was a huge performance and a memorable night @England," he wrote along with three lion emojis.

Manchester City forward Sterling, whose opening goal was his first for England in three years, posted pictures of himself celebrating his two strikes which came either side of a goal from Marcus Rashford.

"What an away team performance, against a very good Spain team... +3points !!," the 23-year-old wrote, which was quickly liked by Kane, Trippier and fellow starter Harry Winks.

Rashford, who was set up for his goal by his captain, wrote underneath a picture of the front-line pair: "Link up like we've been working on in training @harrykane, great assist #threelions."

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, after just his second start for the national team, paid tribute to the fans who made the trip to the Estadio Benito Villamarin and endured a nervy climax as Spain laid siege to England's goal in the dying minutes.

"Great win tonight away against a top team... thanks for all the support kept us going till the very end," he wrote with a picture of the team lined up before the match.

Aside from being a milestone win against one of the world's top teams (ninth-placed Spain are three spots below England in the Fifa rankings), the victory also turns around England's fortunes in Group 4 of League A and gives them a chance of reaching the Nations League Finals next year.

Spain still lead the group with six points after three games, while Gareth Southgate's side are second on four, leaving Croatia bottom with one point although the World Cup runners-up, who beat England in the semi-finals in Russia, have a game in hand.