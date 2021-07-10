Football: England fined €30,000 for use of laser pointer, booing Denmark anthem

(REUTERS, AFP) - Uefa has fined England's Football Association (FA) €30,000 (S$48,140) after a laser pointer was shone at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during what proved to be the deciding moment of their Euro 2020 semi-final, European football's governing body said on Saturday (July 10).

Television footage showed Schmeichel was targeted by a spectator using a green laser as England captain Harry Kane stepped up for a penalty in extra time to give the home side a 2-1 win in Wednesday's match at Wembley.

Photos in the British press showed a laser being pointed at Schmeichel's face, with the Leicester goalkeeper saving the spot kick only to see Kane score the rebound.

"I didn't notice it during the penalty kick because it was behind me on my right side," said Schmeichel.

"But I noticed it in the second half. I told the referee and I think he went out and told one of the other linesmen."

Uefa had announced the charges against England on Friday, having opened disciplinary proceedings on Thursday. The FA was also charged following disturbance during the national anthems and for the setting off of fireworks.

Fans booed when Denmark's national anthem was played before the kick-off. Jeers were also heard when the German anthem was played at Wembley last week, when England beat Joachim Low's side in the round of 16.

England are looking to win their first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup and play Italy in the European Championship final at Wembley on Sunday.