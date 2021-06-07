England could be excellent but good enough to win Euro 2020? Not quite

It was all so very unEnglish, a rare summer of optimism and overachievement, rather than regret and recriminations. England were semi-finalists in the 2018 World Cup, their first appearance in the last four of a major tournament since Euro '96.

And since then, Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham have emerged. Luke Shaw, Ben Chilwell and Jack Grealish have kicked on. Declan Rice has stopped playing for Ireland.